TransferCoin Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,252.33 and $74.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

