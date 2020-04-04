Tratin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Tratin has a market cap of $12.60 million and $4.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04493822 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Tratin Profile

TRAT is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

