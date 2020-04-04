Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $235,578.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.02606300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00202522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,491,260 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

