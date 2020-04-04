Trias (TRY) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Trias token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

