Trias (TRY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.36 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

