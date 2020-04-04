Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Trinity Industries worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after buying an additional 345,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,322,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

