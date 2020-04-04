TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,928.47

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 84.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 2,529.3% higher against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $99,928.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

