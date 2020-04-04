TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and $45.48 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004097 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.04580862 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037178 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009786 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

