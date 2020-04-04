TrueDeck Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $103,882.26 and $17,366.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.