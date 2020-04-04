TrueDeck Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $112,703.49 and approximately $11,686.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

