TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Tops $234.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $234.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02627013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00205738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

