Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $222,296.91 and approximately $25,280.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

