Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Truegame has a total market cap of $226,257.85 and $25,789.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

