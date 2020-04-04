TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $135.70 million and approximately $410.08 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 135,637,423 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HBUS, Koinex, Crex24, Bitso, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Kuna, Upbit, WazirX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

