TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $65,329.43

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $65,329.43 and $108.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.02460123 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001135 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008108 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

