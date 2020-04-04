TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $72,271.40 and $478.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018894 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.02416524 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

