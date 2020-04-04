TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $46,129.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.04667759 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00069773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037195 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009685 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

