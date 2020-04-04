TrustVerse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $186,599.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $186,599.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.83 or 0.04441230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.