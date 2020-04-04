TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $666,820.24 and $1.10 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,671,077,924 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

