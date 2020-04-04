TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,699.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $601,964.07 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001219 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00500542 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

