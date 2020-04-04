U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $433,663.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

