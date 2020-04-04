Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $737,334.42

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ubex has a market cap of $737,334.42 and $417,637.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.04580862 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069073 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037178 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

