Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

