UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,592 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.