UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,436 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

