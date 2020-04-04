UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,735 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Q2 worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,039,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE QTWO opened at $56.21 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,773 shares of company stock valued at $28,542,325 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

