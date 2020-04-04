UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tallgrass Energy worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

NYSE:TGE opened at $16.78 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.