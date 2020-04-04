UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,567,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATY. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.