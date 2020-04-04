UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,701 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

