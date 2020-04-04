UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 42,180 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

