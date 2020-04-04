UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of Viewray worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in Viewray by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viewray by 114.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viewray by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

