UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXT opened at $38.80 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

