UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

