UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SJW Group worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW opened at $54.91 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

