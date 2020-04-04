UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.