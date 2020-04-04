UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,702,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $5,021,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

