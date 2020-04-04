UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Anixter International worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

