UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,840 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Exponent by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

