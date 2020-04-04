UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Premier worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Premier stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.