UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 122,796 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,218 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

