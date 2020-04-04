UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.