UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,940 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,290 shares of company stock worth $2,079,764. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

