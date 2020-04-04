UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,330 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Myokardia worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myokardia by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Myokardia by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myokardia by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,584 shares of company stock worth $1,853,186. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

MYOK opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

