UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,844 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Neogen worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neogen by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,211.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $937,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $477,768.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,001 shares of company stock valued at $245,627 and sold 75,477 shares valued at $5,106,022. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

