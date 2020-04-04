UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 57,732 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HMY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

