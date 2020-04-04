UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $357.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,581 shares of company stock valued at $27,842,933. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.23.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

