UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Avrobio worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 33.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. BidaskClub upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

