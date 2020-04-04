UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,136 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $56.58 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

