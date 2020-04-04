UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,504,834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

