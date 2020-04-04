UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 88,631 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 535.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,425.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

